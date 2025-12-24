Why Is Nike Stock Soaring Wednesday?

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stock rose Wednesday as investors weighed a notable insider purchase against ongoing concerns around tariffs, China demand, and a slower-than-expected turnaround.

Tim Cook Steps Up Stake, Signaling Confidence

Nike stock extended its recent momentum after regulatory filings showed Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook increased his personal stake in the athletic apparel maker.

A Monday filing revealed Cook bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $58.97, lifting his total holdings to 105,480 shares valued at roughly $6.04 million.

The transaction marks Cook’s first open-market purchase of Nike stock, supplementing the equity awards he has received during his 20-year tenure on Nike’s board.

The disclosure followed a separate insider buy by Nike director Robert Swan, adding to signs of insider confidence even as the stock remains down more than 24% year-to-date.

Earnings Beat Overshadowed By Cautious Outlook

The insider buying comes after Nike reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on December 18, but paired the beat with downbeat guidance.

The company posted revenue of $12.43 billion, topping estimates, while earnings came in at 53 cents per share versus expectations of 38 cents.

However, CFO Matt Friend warned that third-quarter revenue is likely to decline in the low-single-digits.

He pointed to reciprocal tariffs as a major bummer, estimating a $1.5 billion annualized headwind.

CEO Elliott Hill also flagged continued weakness in China.

Analysts Caution On Pace Of Turnaround

Analysts echoed those concerns following the earnings report.

Needham’s Tom Nikic cut his price forecast to $68 from $78, saying Nike’s recovery is taking longer than anticipated despite 8% wholesale growth, declining direct-to-consumer sales, and persistent pressure in Greater China.

Telsey Advisory Group’s Cristina Fernández lowered her forecast to $72 from $75, while Guggenheim Securities analyst Simeon Siegel said tariffs continue to weigh on profitability.

Still, Siegel argued that early signs of revenue stabilization and operational improvements suggest the turnaround is a question of “when,” not “if.”

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were up 5.31% at $60.38 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

