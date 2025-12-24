What's Going On With Airline Stocks On Christmas Eve?

Shares of airline companies are trending Wednesday as travel ramps up for the holiday season.

What To Know: The Transportation Security Administration reported that millions of travelers went through TSA checkpoints in the days leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day.

TSA is anticipating a busy end-of-year holiday travel season, one that may reach record passenger levels. TSA is projecting 44.3 million travelers at the nation’s airport security checkpoints between Dec. 19 and Jan. 4, 2026.

The agency expects the heaviest traveler volume will be about 2.86 million on Sunday. TSA screened 2.85 million travelers during its busiest day last year.

Several airline stocks are moving slightly higher on Christmas Eve at last check, including American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) , Southwest Airlines Company (NASDAQ:LUV) , United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAL) .

This movement follows a chaotic period earlier this year, where a U.S. government shutdown caused widespread interruptions to air travel. The shortage of around 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers came after Congress failed to pass a national budget on time.

Insurance company AAA is expecting that 122.4 million Americans will travel significantly between Dec. 20 and the end of the year, an increase of 2.2% year-over-year.

Airline Price Action: Here’s a look at the movement in airline stocks Wednesday morning. according to Benzinga Pro.

American Airlines shares were up 0.45%, trading at $15.67 at the time of publication.

United Airlines shares were up 1.03%, trading at $114.72 at the time of publication.

Southwest Airlines shares were up 0.22%, trading at $41.65 at the time of publication.

Delta Air Lines shares were up 0.34%, trading at $70.74 at the time of publication.

