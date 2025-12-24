Starfighters Space (FJET) Rebounds Wednesday As Volatility Continues Post-IPO

Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) is trading higher Wednesday morning, attempting to regain altitude after a sharp correction on Tuesday. Here’s what investors need to know.

Starfighters Space stock is surging today. What’s the outlook for FJET shares?

What To Know: The newly public commercial space company has captured Wall Street's attention with extreme volatility, having surged over 300% on Monday to hit highs of $31.50 before a 50% pullback Tuesday.

The Wednesday rebound suggests traders are stepping back in to buy the dip. The stock's recent movement is driven by a mix of speculative psychology and scarcity. With a relatively small float, intense interest has led to exaggerated price swings.

This fervor is partially fueled by broader sector enthusiasm and rumors of upcoming listings for industry titans like SpaceX, which has lifted peer stocks across the aerospace board.

Fundamentally, investors are betting on Starfighters’ unique operational model. Headquartered at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the company utilizes a fleet of F-104 supersonic jets to air-launch satellites from 45,000 feet, effectively bypassing the weather delays and infrastructure bottlenecks associated with vertical launches. Additionally, Starfighters serves as an R&D partner for GE Aerospace and Lockheed Martin, providing high-speed testing capabilities.

Proceeds from last week’s $40 million IPO, priced at $3.59 per share, are earmarked for expanding operations to Midland, Texas, and acquiring F-4 Phantoms. While the company aims for future orbital dominance, short-term action remains dictated by volatile trading and price discovery.

Read Also: Trump Sends Space Stocks To The Moon (Literally)

FJET Price Action: Starfighters Space shares were up 7.73% at $13.94 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The past week’s price range of $5.99 to $31.50 highlights the stock’s potential for volatility, with significant room for both upward and downward movements.

This wide range suggests that while there is potential for further gains, investors should remain cautious of the inherent risks associated with such fluctuations.

How To Buy FJET Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Starfighters Space – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock