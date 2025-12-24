AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) on Wednesday disclosed the deployment of the largest commercial communications array ever installed in low Earth orbit.

The BlueBird 6 satellite successfully lifted off at 10:25 p.m. EST on Dec. 23 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India, deploying the largest commercial communications array ever installed in low Earth orbit.

The spacecraft spans nearly 2,400 square feet, making it about three times larger than AST SpaceMobile’s earlier BlueBird satellites and offering ten times the capacity of the company’s six satellites currently in orbit.

Direct-To-Device Connectivity

The spacecraft is designed to enable commercial and government services, including direct-to-device 4G and 5G connectivity for standard, unmodified smartphones, utilizing the company’s proprietary technology.

The satellite was built and tested in Midland, Texas, where AST SpaceMobile operates part of its nearly 500,000 square feet of global manufacturing and operations facilities.

The successful BlueBird 6 launch marks the start of its next execution phase, keeping the company on track to deploy 45–60 satellites by the end of 2026 with launches planned every one to two months.

The company has agreements with over 50 mobile network operators worldwide, representing nearly 3 billion subscribers, and strategic partnerships with AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) , Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) , Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) , Rakuten Group Inc. (OTC:RKUNY) , Alphabet Inc.’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) , Bell, and stc Group.

Recent Key Events

In November, AST SpaceMobile disclosed the addition of two new manufacturing sites in Texas and Florida, expanding its operations.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 2.49% at $87.80 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

