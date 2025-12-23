UiPath Stock Is Rising After The Bell: Here's Why

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) shares are moving higher in extended trading Tuesday after it was announced the company will join the S&P Midcap 400.

What To Know: After the market close on Tuesday, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that agentic automation company UiPath will replace Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) in the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the market open on Jan. 2, 2026.

The index shakeup comes as Synovus is set to be acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners in a deal expected to close soon.

UiPath had a market cap of $8.93 billion as of Tuesday’s close. It’s currently trading around 22 times forward earnings.

PATH Analysis: UiPath is trading 2.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20.2% above its 100-day SMA, showing some short-term strength. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased approximately 22.3%, and the stock is currently positioned closer to 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 53.99, indicating neutral territory, which means there isn’t strong momentum in either direction. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, reflecting bearish pressure on the stock. UiPath shares closed down 4.43% on Tuesday before getting a boost in after-hours trading.

Key support is at $14.50, while resistance is at $20. Traders should monitor these levels closely, as a breach of support could signal further downside, while a move past resistance might indicate a potential reversal.

Overall, while the longer-term trend remains intact, the current bearish pressure and mixed signals from momentum indicators warrant careful observation.

PATH Price Action: UiPath shares were up 3.57% in after-hours, trading at $16.53 at the time of publication on Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro.

