Intuitive Machines Stock Cools Down As Space Sector Takes A Breather

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are trading lower on Tuesday as space-related stocks pull back following Monday’s rally.

What Happened: The pullback comes after a sharp surge in space stocks to start the week, which followed President Donald Trump's signing of the "Ensuring American Space Superiority" executive order.

The order shifts the U.S. space strategy toward a commercial‑first model, laying out goals like returning to the Moon by 2028, building a permanent lunar base by 2030 and drawing $50 billion in private investment.

By prioritizing commercial contracts over traditional “cost‑plus” government deals, the directive is broadly seen as a win for publicly traded space companies.

Even with today's dip, the sector has been heating up heading into 2026, helped by growing speculation around a potential SpaceX IPO. Andrew Chanin, CEO of Procure Holdings (NASDAQ:UFO), told Benzinga that investors are looking for undervalued names in the space industry, and a SpaceX debut could lift the entire group.

LUNR Analyst Ratings

LUNR has been garnering increased attention from market analysts, with a general trend towards positive ratings and upward revisions in target prices. Most notably, B. Riley Securities recently maintained its Buy rating for the company and significantly raised its target price to $20.00, a surge from its previous target of $14.00. This follows Keybanc’s initiation of coverage on LUNR, rating it Overweight and setting an equally ambitious target price of $20.00.

However, not all analysts share this bullish perspective. BofA Securities has consistently rated LUNR Underperform, albeit with a minor target price increase from $8.50 to $9.50. Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity recently maintained its Buy rating but adjusted its target price to $15.50, down from $18.50. Stifel also recently initiated coverage on LUNR with a Buy rating and set an $18.00 target price.

LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were down 4.43% at $15.95 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

