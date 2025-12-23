What's Going On With Rivian Stock Tuesday?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are trading lower Tuesday, pulling back after hitting 52-week highs.

What To Know: Rivian's recent move to 52-week highs followed the company's inaugural Autonomy & AI Day, where it unveiled proprietary in-house silicon, outlined its roadmap for next-generation vehicle autonomy and introduced a new AI-driven software architecture.

Rivian introduced its custom Rivian Autonomy Processor, a 5nm chip designed to power its third-generation autonomy computer and deliver higher performance and efficiency for advanced self-driving capabilities.

The company then outlined its roadmap for next-generation vehicle autonomy, including plans to deploy its Gen 3 autonomy hardware across future vehicles. Rivian said the new autonomy computer and hardware platform are currently undergoing validation and are expected to ship on R2 models starting at the end of 2026.

Rivian also introduced a new AI-driven software architecture, detailing its Rivian Autonomy Platform and broader Rivian Unified Intelligence framework. The company highlighted upcoming hands-free assisted driving features, the launch of its Autonomy+ subscription service in early 2026 and plans for a new AI-powered Rivian Assistant voice interface.

Analyst Changes: Following the multiple strategic moves announced by Rivian, analysts responded with increased price targets in recent weeks, which has helped fuel continued momentum in Rivian shares.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained an Outperform rating on Rivian and raised the price target from $16 to $25.

maintained an Outperform rating on Rivian and raised the price target from $16 to $25. Baird analyst George Gianarikas upgraded Rivian from a Neutral rating to an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $14 to $25.

upgraded Rivian from a Neutral rating to an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $14 to $25. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Neutral rating on Rivian and raised the price target from $13 to $16.

maintained a Neutral rating on Rivian and raised the price target from $13 to $16. Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintained a Buy rating on Rivian and raised the price target from $14 to $23.

RIVN Price Action: At the time of writing, Rivian shares are trading 2.34% lower at $21.24, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

