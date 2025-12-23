What's Going On With ZIM Stock Tuesday?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company said it received proposals from multiple parties to acquire all outstanding shares.

What To Know: ZIM provided an investor update on its ongoing strategic review process late Monday, which has been underway for several months. The company said its board of directors received competitive proposals from multiple strategic parties to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares and is currently evaluating the offers.

The board also disclosed it received a revised proposal from an entity owned by CEO and president Eli Glickman and Rami Ungar. After review, the board concluded the proposal significantly undervalued the company and it ultimately declined the offer.

ZIM said the strategic review is in advanced stages and includes consideration of potential value-creation alternatives, including a sale of the company and capital allocation and potential return opportunities, with the goal of maximizing shareholder value.

The company noted there is no assurance that any transaction will result from the review and said it does not intend to provide additional updates unless an agreement is reached or the process is otherwise completed.

ZIM Price Action: At the time of writing, ZIM shares are trading 5.13% higher at $20.89, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

