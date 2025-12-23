Sidus Space Shares Sink: What's Driving The Sell-Off?

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.

What To Know: Sidus Space announced the pricing of a best-efforts public offering of approximately 19.23 million shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $1.30 per share. The company expects to raise approximately $25 million in gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.

All of the shares in the offering are being sold by the company. Net proceeds are expected to be used for sales and marketing, operational costs, product development, manufacturing expansion and working capital and general corporate purposes.

Sidus Space said the offering is expected to close on Dec. 24, subject to customary closing conditions. ThinkEquity is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares soared on Monday amid strength across space-related names. At the time of writing, Sidus shares are trading 32.75% lower at $1.53, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

