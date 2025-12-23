AMC Entertainment Stock Hits All-Time Low Despite Avatar Success, Billionaire Buy-In

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) stock hit a new all-time low Tuesday at $1.64, even as the company reported its strongest pre-Christmas weekend since 2021. Here’s what investors need to know.

AMC Entertainment stock is testing key support levels. Why did AMC hit a new low?

What To Know: The bearish price action sharply contrasts with operational wins driven by the opening of Avatar: Fire & Ash, which drew over 4 million guests and grossed a reported $88 million domestically. Premium formats were a key driver, with 3D screenings accounting for approximately 67% of admissions revenue.

While the market sentiment remains negative, billionaire Robert Citrone of Discovery Capital Management has taken a significant contrarian position. Citrone recently acquired roughly 32.75 million shares at an average price of $2.16, a distressed bet representing nearly 4% of his portfolio.

Financially, AMC recently executed a strategic pivot by selling the majority of its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co (NASDAQ:HYMC) netting $24.1 million in proceeds to reinvest in its core exhibition business. CEO Adam Aron has also returned to full-time duties following a minor stroke in November.

However, dilution risks loom. An amended note agreement allows for up to $150 million in stock offerings beginning in February 2026, likely contributing to the stock’s struggle to break resistance at the $2.00 level.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, AMC's price trends remain firmly negative across all short, medium and long-term timeframes.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares were down 2.35% at $1.66 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The current price is significantly below key technical levels, indicating a bearish sentiment among investors. With the stock trading 28.7% below its recent resistance level, the lack of upward momentum suggests that buyers are hesitant to enter the market at these prices.

The recent trading volume of 9.1 million shares on Tuesday morning reflects a moderate level of activity, but it is not enough to indicate a strong reversal or recovery in sentiment.

Image: Shutterstock