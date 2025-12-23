Ozempic semaglutide injection pen and Rybelsus Semaglutide tablets close up
December 23, 2025 10:15 AM 2 min read

Novo Nordisk, Sable Offshore, StoneCo And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) rose sharply during Tuesday's session following FDA approval of its Wegovy pill.

Novo Nordisk received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its GLP-1 pill, marking the first approval of its kind globally.

Novo Nordisk shares jumped 8.6% to $52.26 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) shares jumped 14.4% to $30.42. Weight Watchers recently launched an integrated GLP-1 program.
  • Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE:LZM) gained 11.1% to $4.43.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) gained 9.1% to $26.75.
  • Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) gained 8.8% to $8.27 after the company said the US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the restart plans for the Las Flores Pipeline system.
  • Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) gained 8.4% to $28.17.
  • Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE:LION) shares surged 8.3% to $9.06. Lionsgate Studios recently expanded access to its ad-supported streaming inventory.
  • Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) gained 7.6% to $8.65.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) shares rose 7.4% to $21.35 after the company said it received proposals from multiple parties to acquire all outstanding shares and is currently evaluating the offers.
  • mF International Limited (NASDAQ:MFI) gained 7.1% to $21.38.
  • Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) shares rose 7.1% to $29.06.
  • Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) gained 6.8% to $2.82.
  • StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) gained 5.8% to $14.96. StoneCo’s board authorized a new share repurchase program, under which Stone may repurchase up to R$2 billion in outstanding Class A common shares.
  • Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) rose 5% to $39.02. Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners maintained Century Aluminum with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $37 to $46.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

AAPG Logo
AAPGAscentage Pharma Group International
$28.176.34%
Overview
CENX Logo
CENXCentury Aluminum Co
$39.105.14%
CRML Logo
CRMLCritical Metals Corp
$8.596.84%
HYMC Logo
HYMCHycroft Mining Holding Corp
$27.0410.3%
IPI Logo
IPIIntrepid Potash Inc
$29.067.07%
LION Logo
LIONLionsgate Studios Corp
$9.027.89%
LZM Logo
LZMLifezone Metals Ltd
$4.4712.0%
MFI Logo
MFImF International Ltd
$21.487.62%
NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$52.378.88%
SLS Logo
SLSSELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc
$2.837.20%
SOC Logo
SOCSable Offshore Corp
$8.4010.5%
STNE Logo
STNEStoneCo Ltd
$15.126.90%
WW Logo
WWWW International Inc
$30.2713.9%
ZIM Logo
ZIMZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd
$21.287.03%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved