Novo Nordisk, Sable Offshore, StoneCo And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) rose sharply during Tuesday's session following FDA approval of its Wegovy pill.

Novo Nordisk received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its GLP-1 pill, marking the first approval of its kind globally.

Novo Nordisk shares jumped 8.6% to $52.26 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) shares jumped 14.4% to $30.42. Weight Watchers recently launched an integrated GLP-1 program.

(NASDAQ:WW) shares jumped 14.4% to $30.42. Weight Watchers recently launched an integrated GLP-1 program. Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE:LZM) gained 11.1% to $4.43.

(NYSE:LZM) gained 11.1% to $4.43. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) gained 9.1% to $26.75.

(NASDAQ:HYMC) gained 9.1% to $26.75. Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) gained 8.8% to $8.27 after the company said the US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the restart plans for the Las Flores Pipeline system.

(NYSE:SOC) gained 8.8% to $8.27 after the company said the US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the restart plans for the Las Flores Pipeline system. Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) gained 8.4% to $28.17.

(NASDAQ:AAPG) gained 8.4% to $28.17. Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE:LION) shares surged 8.3% to $9.06. Lionsgate Studios recently expanded access to its ad-supported streaming inventory.

(NYSE:LION) shares surged 8.3% to $9.06. Lionsgate Studios recently expanded access to its ad-supported streaming inventory. Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) gained 7.6% to $8.65.

(NASDAQ:CRML) gained 7.6% to $8.65. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) shares rose 7.4% to $21.35 after the company said it received proposals from multiple parties to acquire all outstanding shares and is currently evaluating the offers.

(NYSE:ZIM) shares rose 7.4% to $21.35 after the company said it received proposals from multiple parties to acquire all outstanding shares and is currently evaluating the offers. mF International Limited (NASDAQ:MFI) gained 7.1% to $21.38.

(NASDAQ:MFI) gained 7.1% to $21.38. Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) shares rose 7.1% to $29.06.

(NYSE:IPI) shares rose 7.1% to $29.06. Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) gained 6.8% to $2.82.

(NASDAQ:SLS) gained 6.8% to $2.82. StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) gained 5.8% to $14.96. StoneCo’s board authorized a new share repurchase program, under which Stone may repurchase up to R$2 billion in outstanding Class A common shares.

(NASDAQ:STNE) gained 5.8% to $14.96. StoneCo’s board authorized a new share repurchase program, under which Stone may repurchase up to R$2 billion in outstanding Class A common shares. Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) rose 5% to $39.02. Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners maintained Century Aluminum with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $37 to $46.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock