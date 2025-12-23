Novo Nordisk Stock Surges After FDA Approves Wegovy Pill

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares are trading higher Tuesday following FDA approval of its Wegovy pill.

Novo Nordisk stock is among today’s top performers. Why is NVO stock up today?

What To Know: Novo Nordisk received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its GLP-1 pill, marking the first approval of its kind globally.

The company said the pill will launch with a starting dose of 1.5 milligrams and is expected to be available in pharmacies and through select telehealth providers beginning in early January, priced at $149 per month.

Novo Nordisk also said patients paying out of pocket will be able to purchase the pill at the same monthly price through President Donald Trump's direct-to-consumer platform, TrumpRx, under an agreement reached last month.

NVO Price Action: At the time of writing, Novo Nordisk shares are trading 9.71% higher at $52.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

