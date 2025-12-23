Starfighters Space (FJET) Stock Pulls Back After 300% Post-IPO Surge

Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) is trading lower Tuesday morning, retreating after a massive rally Monday where shares skyrocketed over 300% to highs of $31.50. Here’s what investors need to know.

Starfighters Space stock is volatile today. What should traders watch with FJET?

What To Know: Tuesday’s sharp correction follows a session of intense buying driven by broader momentum in the space sector, including major contract wins for peers like Rocket Lab, and excitement surrounding Starfighters’ recent IPO which raised $40 million to fund its hypersonic F-104 fleet and satellite launch operations.

The extreme instability seen in FJET shares is characteristic of newly listed companies, which often face severe volatility due to the market’s struggle with price discovery.

Unlike established equities with years of performance data, an IPO enters the market as a blank slate, forcing investors to establish support and resistance levels in real-time without historical benchmarks.

This uncertainty is exacerbated by liquidity dynamics, particularly when a new listing has a small float or supply of tradable shares. When intense interest hits this limited supply, exemplified by FJET’s 49.5 million shares traded Monday versus its 5.2 million average, the resulting scarcity drives exaggerated price movements.

Additionally, the stock’s movements are currently amplified by speculative psychology rather than pure fundamentals. Monday’s rally was partially fueled by trader enthusiasm for the broader aerospace sector, spurred by rumors of upcoming listings for industry giants like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

In this post-IPO environment, price action is often dictated by momentum, making the stock prone to sharp corrections as early investors take profits and the initial hype fades.

Read Also: Starfighters Space Provides Year-End Corporate Update Following NYSE American Listing

FJET Price Action: Starfighters Space shares were down 37.78% at $19.60 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

In terms of technical analysis, the current price is notably above the established support level of $15.56, which could act as a psychological barrier for traders. However, the recent drop raises questions about the stock’s ability to maintain this support in the face of bearish momentum.

If the price continues to decline, the next support level to watch may be around $15, where buying interest could potentially emerge.

How To Buy FJET Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Starfighters Space – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Starfighters Space, which is trading at $31.5 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 3.17 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Read Also: Economy Grows By 4.3% In Third Quarter, Strongly Beating Forecasts

Image: Shutterstock