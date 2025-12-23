tickers of top stock movers
December 23, 2025 8:02 AM 2 min read

Sidus Space, Starfighters Space And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mostly flat this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures slipping around 0.01% on Tuesday.

Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) fell in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering.

Sidus Space announced the pricing of a best-efforts public offering of 19,230,800 shares of its Class A common stock at $1.30 per share.

Sidus Space shares declined 39.2% to $1.39 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) shares dipped 23.2% to $24.19 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 370% on Monday post-IPO volatility.
  • ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) fell 15.4% to $0.1650 in pre-market trading as the company announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split.
  • CapsoVision Inc (NASDAQ:CV) dipped 5.6% to $12.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) fell 5.3% to $73.46 in pre-market trading. Rocket Lab shares jumped 10% on Monday after the company announced it launched its 21st Electron rocket of the year to deploy the latest satellite to space for multi-launch customer Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space.
  • DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) fell 5.2% to $19.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) declined 5.2% to $15.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Monday. B. Riley Securities analyst Mike Crawford maintained Intuitive Machines with a Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $20.
  • Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) fell 5% to $11.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:FLY) declined 4.4% to $27.33 in pre-market trading. Firefly Aerospace shares jumped 16% on Monday after the announcement that the company will join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes.
  • Jyong Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:MENS) fell 4.2% to $4.58 in pre-market trading.
  • AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) declined 3.1% to $83.82 in pre-market trading. AST SpaceMobile shares surged 14% on Monday after the company outlined new details on its next-generation BlueBird satellites, which are designed to deliver 24/7 high-speed cellular broadband directly to everyday smartphones worldwide.
  • Argo Blockchain PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) fell 3.1% to $4.46 in pre-market trading.

