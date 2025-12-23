Sidus Space, Starfighters Space And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly flat this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures slipping around 0.01% on Tuesday.

Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) fell in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering.

Sidus Space announced the pricing of a best-efforts public offering of 19,230,800 shares of its Class A common stock at $1.30 per share.

Sidus Space shares declined 39.2% to $1.39 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) shares dipped 23.2% to $24.19 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 370% on Monday post-IPO volatility.

