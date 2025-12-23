What's Going On With Sidus Space Stock Tuesday?

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) captured investor attention after unveiling a new equity offering as momentum surged from its growing role in U.S. missile defense initiatives.

The stock’s recent volatility underscores heightened trader interest as defense-related names remain in focus.

The space and defense technology company said it priced a best-efforts public offering of more than 19 million Class A shares at $1.30 each, targeting roughly $25 million in gross proceeds before fees.

Also Read: Trump Sends Space Stocks To The Moon (Literally)

Sidus plans to deploy the capital toward sales growth, operational needs, product development, manufacturing expansion, and general corporate purposes as it looks to scale across both commercial and defense markets.

The offering is expected to close around Dec. 24, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Heightened Stock Volatility

On the trading front, SIDU surged over 97% in the prior session before pulling back roughly 39% in premarket trading, highlighting the speculative tone surrounding the stock following back-to-back catalysts.

Recently, Sidus was named an awardee under the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD IDIQ program. The contract supports the government’s Golden Dome initiative, which aims to bolster defenses against air, missile, cyber, and space-based threats.

The company stated that the program accelerates the delivery of advanced systems, including artificial intelligence- and machine learning-enabled technologies, as part of a broader effort to modernize U.S. missile defense capabilities.

SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares were down 38.86% at $1.40 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock