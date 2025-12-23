Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX) announced on Tuesday that its unit has joined a new cross-border exchange partnership.

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) signed an MoU with Boursa Kuwait to explore joint initiatives.

The exchanges plan to share technical and operational expertise while exploring specialized listings to attract global issuers and broaden access to Middle Eastern investment channels.

Both sides plan to study new products tied to sustainable finance.

TISE CEO Highlights Market Connectivity Vision

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said the groups share a vision for deeper market connectivity.

“We are pleased to sign this MoU with Boursa Kuwait as we share a common vision of developing a more interconnected and sustainable financial environment,” Vermaas said.

He said that cooperation could open up new investment routes into Kuwait and the region.

Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, CEO of Boursa Kuwait, framed the MoU as a credibility boost.

“The signing of this MoU reaffirms Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and exchanging expertise with global financial institutions, further enhancing the Kuwaiti capital market’s position as an attractive investment destination in the region,” Al-Osaimi said.

He also cited fintech, infrastructure, and sustainable finance as focus areas.

Partnership Details

The parties announced the MoU on December 23. TISE operates from Guernsey and maintains links in Dublin, Jersey, and London. Boursa Kuwait sits among the region’s most significant exchanges and holds emerging-market status in major indices.

According to Benzinga Pro, MIAX stock has gained over 53% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSE:BCDF) .

MIAX Price Action: Miami International Hldgs shares were up 5.92% at $47.26 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

