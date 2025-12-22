What's Going On With Polestar Shares Monday?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced a $300 million equity investment from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and NATIXIS.

• Why is PSNY stock up today?

What To Know: Polestar announced a $300 million equity investment from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and NATIXIS, with each institution committing $150 million. The investment will be made at $19.34 per Class A ADS, based on the three-month volume-weighted average price preceding the definitive agreement.

In connection with the transaction, the financial institutions entered into put option arrangements with a wholly owned subsidiary of Geely Sweden Holdings AB, providing an exit option after three years under certain return conditions. Following the closing, no single financial institution involved in the transaction will own more than 10% of Polestar's outstanding equity.

Separately, Geely Sweden Holdings agreed to convert approximately $300 million of outstanding principal and interest owed by Polestar under a term facility agreement into equity. The conversion is expected to be completed following any required regulatory approvals.

Polestar said the transactions are expected to close by Dec. 23, 2025, and are intended to enhance the company's liquidity position and strengthen its balance sheet.

PSNY Price Action: Polestar shares are up 10.48% at $14.13 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also:

• AMC Entertainment Stock Hits A New All-Time Low: What’s Going On?

Image via Shutterstock





