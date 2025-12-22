Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Shares Rise On New Cancer Screening Approach Plans

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) shares are trading higher Monday afternoon, up over 8%, following the announcement of a strategic partnership with Carnegie Mellon University under the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Here’s what investors need to know.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling DNA momentum?

What To Know: The collaboration supports the POSEIDON program, which aims to revolutionize early cancer detection.

Ginkgo says the project focuses on developing an orally administered pill containing engineered sensors that detect tumor-specific signals, such as low oxygen and acidity, and release synthetic reporters into urine for at-home testing.

As the designated commercial partner, Ginkgo will apply its proprietary cell and enzyme engineering expertise to accelerate the development of these diagnostic tools.

Ginkgo, leading the initiative alongside CMU Principal Investigator Rebecca Taylor, said the team includes partners from the University of Pittsburgh and Velentium Medical.

Management highlighted the potential for this “dual-function approach” to enable precise, non-invasive cancer screening, potentially transforming early intervention strategies in oncology.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Market data from Benzinga Edge currently highlights a Momentum score of 25.95 for the stock.

DNA Price Action: Ginkgo Bioworks shares were up 8.27% at $8.77 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, Ginkgo Bioworks is trading significantly below key technical levels, with the current price approximately 16.6% below the recent average price and 12.6% below another important benchmark.

This positioning may suggest that the stock is in a corrective phase, where investors are looking for signs of a turnaround before committing to longer positions.



Read Also: Gold, Silver Rally To Record Highs In Sync, Small Caps Surge: What’s Moving Markets Monday?

Image: Shutterstock