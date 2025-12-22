What's Going On With KULR Technology Shares Monday?

KULR Technology Group, Inc (AMEX:KULR) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced that it has decided to pause its at-the-market equity offering with Cantor Fitzgerald and Craig-Hallum through June 30.

KULR Technology Group stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind KULR gains?

What To Know: KULR Technology said it maintains a strong balance sheet, carries no debt and has sufficient liquidity to support planned operations and growth initiatives. As a result, the company has elected to pause its equity offering program and focus on execution.

KULR said it plans to prioritize execution across core platforms, including ramping production of its KULR ONE Air products and advancing development of its KULR ONE MAX battery backup solutions for AI data center and telecommunications applications.

How To Buy KULR Shares

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for KULR – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

See Also: AMC Entertainment Stock Hits A New All-Time Low: What’s Going On?

KULR Price Action: At the time of writing, KULR shares are trading 17.98% higher at $3.74, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.