Starfighters Space (FJET) Stock Soars Over 200% Amid Sector-Wide Space Rally: What's Going On?

Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) shares are skyrocketing Monday afternoon following its recent IPO. The stock, which opened at $7.73 Monday morning, has seen massive volatility and heavy trading volume of over 36 million shares, dwarfing its average daily volume of roughly 5.2 million. Here’s what investors need to know.
What To Know: The sharp move higher comes as the company officially began trading last Thursday, following an IPO priced at $3.59 that raised $40 million to fund its hypersonic R&D and satellite launch operations.
Starfighters, which operates a fleet of F-104 supersonic aircraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, aims to provide accessible sub-orbital launch services for small satellites.
FJET’s rally coincides with broader momentum across the space sector. Rocket Lab hit all-time highs above $78 Monday after securing an $816 million contract with the Space Development Agency, while Sidus Space surged over 90% on a new missile defense contract.
Market sentiment is further lifted by reports of potential IPOs for SpaceX and Blue Origin, alongside Google's interest in space-based computing, fueling trader and investor appetite for aerospace plays.
FJET Price Action: Starfighters Space shares were up 252.62% at $23.20 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.
With the stock reaching a new high, it is essential to identify potential support and resistance levels. The previous high of $17.72 may now act as a support level, while the psychological barrier of $25 could serve as a resistance point in the near term. Traders will be closely monitoring these levels as they gauge the stock’s momentum and potential pullbacks.
