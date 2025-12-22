D-Wave, Rigetti, IonQ Stocks Climb In Retail-Fueled Santa Rally

The final trading weeks of 2025 are witnessing a classic “Santa Rally” with a futuristic twist. Institutional desks have thinned out for the holiday season—the proverbial “smart money” taking a breather— and retail investors are driving a surge in quantum stocks.

The Retail-Fueled Momentum

The “diamond hands” crowd has rotated into high-beta quantum stocks names. fueled by a series of strategic year-end milestones and bullish analyst coverage from Jefferies and Wedbush.

Quantum Stock Leaders

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) : Retail sentiment spiked on Monday after the company confirmed that its Advantage2 annealing system will be a centerpiece at CES 2026. QBTS stock was up by nearly 20% on heavy trading volume Monday.

(NYSE:QBTS) : Retail sentiment spiked on Monday after the company confirmed that its Advantage2 annealing system will be a centerpiece at CES 2026. QBTS stock was up by nearly 20% on heavy trading volume Monday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) : Rigetti shares were riding a wave of social media sentiment with investors focused on Rigetti's 2026 roadmap promising higher-qubit systems with significantly lower error rates.

(NASDAQ:RGTI) : Rigetti shares were riding a wave of social media sentiment with investors focused on Rigetti's 2026 roadmap promising higher-qubit systems with significantly lower error rates. IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) : IonQ gains were driven by the “halo effect” of the broader sector rally and the recent round of analyst “Buy” ratings that highlighted the company's 99.9% fidelity milestones.

(NYSE:IONQ) : IonQ gains were driven by the “halo effect” of the broader sector rally and the recent round of analyst “Buy” ratings that highlighted the company's 99.9% fidelity milestones. Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) : The official closing of the Luminar Semiconductor acquisition from Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) provided the spark retail traders needed. By securing a domestic supply chain for TFLN chips, QCi positioned itself as a “picks and shovels” play for the entire industry.

The “Holiday Gap”

Historically, the period between Dec. 20 and New Year's often sees lower volume, allowing retail-driven momentum to move small-cap stocks more easily.

The quantum “Santa Rally” is a seasonal gift and a reflection of retail belief that the quantum age could come as soon as 2026.

