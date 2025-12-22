Atom have a glowing core and orbits in a laboratory device 3D illustration of the concept of quantum computer
December 22, 2025 3:19 PM 2 min read

D-Wave, Rigetti, IonQ Stocks Climb In Retail-Fueled Santa Rally

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
The final trading weeks of 2025 are witnessing a classic “Santa Rally” with a futuristic twist. Institutional desks have thinned out for the holiday season—the proverbial “smart money” taking a breather— and retail investors are driving a surge in quantum stocks.

The Retail-Fueled Momentum

The “diamond hands” crowd has rotated into high-beta quantum stocks names. fueled by a series of strategic year-end milestones and bullish analyst coverage from Jefferies and Wedbush. 

Quantum Stock Leaders

  • D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE:QBTS): Retail sentiment spiked on Monday after the company confirmed that its Advantage2 annealing system will be a centerpiece at CES 2026. QBTS stock was up by nearly 20% on heavy trading volume Monday. 
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI): Rigetti shares were riding a wave of social media sentiment with investors focused on Rigetti's 2026 roadmap promising higher-qubit systems with significantly lower error rates.
  • IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ): IonQ gains were driven by the “halo effect” of the broader sector rally and the recent round of analyst “Buy” ratings that highlighted the company's 99.9% fidelity milestones. 
  • Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT): The official closing of the Luminar Semiconductor  acquisition from Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) provided the spark retail traders needed. By securing a domestic supply chain for TFLN chips, QCi positioned itself as a “picks and shovels” play for the entire industry.

The “Holiday Gap” 

Historically, the period between Dec. 20 and New Year's often sees lower volume, allowing retail-driven momentum to move small-cap stocks more easily. 

The quantum “Santa Rally” is a seasonal gift and a reflection of retail belief that the quantum age could come as soon as 2026.

QBTS Logo
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$31.4317.2%
Overview
IONQ Logo
IONQIonQ Inc
$53.6510.7%
LAZR Logo
LAZRLuminar Technologies Inc
$0.2209-63.5%
QUBT Logo
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$12.1611.6%
RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$26.3711.0%
