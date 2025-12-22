What's Going On With Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Today?

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) shares are trading higher Monday after Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ:PSKY) announced it amended its $30 per share all-cash offer to acquire the company.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock is surging to new heights today. What’s fueling WBD momentum?

What To Know: Paramount amended its $30 per share all-cash offer to acquire WBD to address concerns raised by WBD related to financing and deal certainty. The proposal continues to offer $30 per share in cash for 100% of WBD's outstanding shares, with Paramount assuming all assets and liabilities.

Under the revised terms, Larry Ellison agreed to provide an irrevocable personal guarantee covering $40.4 billion of the equity financing for the offer, as well as any damages claims against Paramount. The amendment also includes a commitment not to revoke or materially alter the Ellison family trust during the pendency of the transaction.

The updated proposal increases the regulatory reverse termination fee to $5.8 billion from $5 billion and provides additional flexibility related to interim operations, debt refinancing transactions and operating covenants. All other terms of the offer remain unchanged.

The tender offer expiration date has been extended to Jan. 21, 2026. As of Dec. 19, approximately 397,252 shares had been validly tendered and not withdrawn from the offer.

WBD Price Action: At the time of writing, WBD stock is trading 3.46% higher at $28.73, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

