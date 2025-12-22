Rocket Lab Mach 70: Why The Stock Is At All-Time Highs

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) has transitioned from a promising space startup to a dominant aerospace powerhouse—and its stock reflects the growth.

Last week, the company secured its largest-ever contract—an $816 million deal with the U.S. Space Development Agency.

Heading into the end of 2025, Rocket Lab has concluded its most successful year to date, marked by a combination of operational perfection and massive contract wins that have sent the stock to record highs above $70.

Flawless 2025 Launch Campaign

Rocket Lab ended the year with a perfect 2025 launch record. With the successful deployment of the “The Wisdom God Guides” mission on Sunday, the company completed 21 launches for the year with a 100% mission success rate.

Rocket Lab's reliability sets it apart from other small-launch competitors, many of whom have struggled with the technical hurdles of consistent flight.

By proving that the Electron rocket is the “gold standard” for dedicated small-satellite delivery, the company earned the trust of commercial giants like iQPS and high-stakes government agencies.

$816 Million Defense Prime Pivot

Rocket Lab's other highlight from 2025 is its emergence as a defense prime contractor. Under this new landmark agreement, the company will design and build 18 satellites for the SDA's Tracking Layer Tranche 3.

Rocket Lab is transitioning to vertical integration and now manufacturing the entire spacecraft, including proprietary Phoenix infrared sensors and StarLite subsystems.

The move into high-margin space systems has changed Rocket Lab's financial profile, turning it into a “recession-proof” defense company with a major government contract and a backlog of more than $1 billion.

2026 And Beyond

While the debut of the medium-lift Neutron rocket has moved to 2026, the market remains bullish on Rocket Lab stock.

Rocket Lab enters 2026 in second place only to SpaceX in the global space race, with a 2025 record of 21-for-21 and a backlog exceeding $1 billion.

RKLB Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rocket Lab shares were up 10.9% at $78.21 at the time of publication on Monday.

