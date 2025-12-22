Janus Henderson To Go Private In $7.4 Billion Cash Acquisition

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) shares are trading higher after the company agreed to be acquired by Trian Fund Management, General Catalyst and affiliated funds in an all-cash deal valued at around $7.4 billion.

• Janus Henderson Group stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is JHG stock up today?

Details

As per the agreement, owners of shares not already owned or controlled by Trian will get $49 per share in cash.

This reflects an 18% premium over the Oct, 24, 2025, closing price, the last trading day before the initial Trian and General Catalyst proposal was announced.

Trian, an investment firm experienced in the asset management sector, currently holds 20.6% of Janus Henderson's shares and has had board representation since 2022.

General Catalyst, a global investment and transformation firm focused on leveraging AI to improve operations, joins Trian in this acquisition, marking one of several joint transactions between the two.

As a private company, Janus Henderson will remain led by its current management team, with Ali Dibadj as CEO, and continue operations in London and Denver.

The deal is expected to close mid-2026, subject to regulatory, client, and shareholder approvals, and will be funded by Trian and General Catalyst's investment vehicles, global investors and Trian's rolled-over shares.

Management Commentary

“During our 91-year history, Janus Henderson has been public and private at different times, and it has never lost focus on investing in a brighter future together for its clients and employees,” said CEO Dibadj. “With this partnership with Trian and General Catalyst, we are confident that we will be able to further invest in our product offering, client services, technology, and talent to accelerate our growth and deliver differentiated insights, disciplined investment strategies, and world-class service to our clients.”

JHG Price Action: Janus Henderson Group shares are up 3.43% at $47.60 at publication on Monday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock