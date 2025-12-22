What's Going On With CoreWeave Stock?

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) shares are trading higher Monday, continuing a strong recovery that began late last week. Here’s what investors need to know.

CoreWeave stock is among today’s top performers. What’s behind CRWV gains?

What To Know: The rally appears primarily driven by the company's Dec. 18 announcement that it has joined the Department of Energy's Genesis Mission. Under this initiative, CoreWeave will provide its AI cloud platform to accelerate U.S. scientific discovery and energy innovation.

The company says the partnership underscores the growing importance of CoreWeave Federal, a subsidiary focused on delivering secure, FedRAMP-compliant infrastructure for government agencies and the Defense Industrial Base.

Commercial momentum is further fueling investor confidence. Earlier in December, CoreWeave announced a strategic agreement with Runway to power next-generation AI video models, utilizing CoreWeave's Nvidia GB300 NVL72 systems for large-scale training and inference.

These strategic wins have helped the stock erase losses sustained earlier in December following the pricing of an upsized $2.25 billion convertible senior notes offering.

While the capital raise initially pressured shares, the market's focus has shifted back to CoreWeave's expanding role as “The Essential Cloud for AI,” serving both high-profile commercial innovators and critical national interests.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge rankings currently assign CoreWeave a low Value score of 7.77.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 2.78% at $85.27 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

As the stock trades at current levels, it is approximately 13.8% below its recent peak, indicating a potential resistance level around $99.85. Investors may watch this level closely, as a sustained move above could signal a shift in market sentiment and open the door for further gains.

