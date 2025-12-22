What's Behind The Jump In Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Stock Today?

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWAN) are trading higher Monday after Permira and Warburg Pincus agreed to acquire the company in an $8.4 billion deal.

Clearwater Analytics stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind CWAN gains?

What To Know: Under terms of the definitive agreement, Clearwater will go private and stockholders will receive $24.55 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction, which is a 47% premium to the closing price on Nov. 10. A special committee of Clearwater Analytics board members approved the deal.

Clearwater CEO Sandeep Sahai said the two acquiring companies understand Clearwater and have track records of helping technology companies grow. Clearwater is a software-as-a-service company that provides automated investment accounting, performance, compliance and risk reporting worldwide.

“Operating as a private company will empower us to invest boldly as we integrate the platforms to deliver a next-generation front-to-back solution that natively addresses alternative assets, provides industry leading risk analytics, and delivers on agentic solutions powered by our unique and proprietary database,” said Sahai.

Warburg Pincus managing director Alex Stratoudakis noted that acquiring the company will help create “an open, modular, front-to-back platform for institutional investment management.”

Clearwater’s product will be improved with solutions from cloud-based software company Enfusion and risk analytics infrastructure company Beacon. Clearwater acquired both earlier this year.

Clearwater will continue to operate as usual during the pendency of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2026. The acquisition is subject to approval from Clearwater’s stockholders.

CWAN Price Action: Clearwater shares were up 8.27%, trading at $24.09 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock