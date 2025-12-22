AMC Entertainment Stock Hits A New All-Time Low: What's Going On?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) stock is trending across social media Monday morning, trading flat after hitting a new all-time low, as investors digest recent corporate updates.

The tepid trading action contrasts with a series of broadly positive operational announcements released by the cinema giant. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: AMC early Monday reported its strongest pre-Christmas weekend since 2021, drawing over 4 million guests to its theaters Thursday through Sunday.

The attendance surge was fueled by the opening of Avatar: Fire & Ash, which grossed a reported $88 million domestically. Notably, premium formats drove performance, with approximately 67% of admissions revenue coming from 3D screenings.

On the balance sheet, AMC recently executed a strategic pivot by selling the majority of its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) . The sale netted $24.1 million in proceeds and is expected to book a $7.9 million profit for the fourth quarter, allowing the company to redeploy capital into its core exhibition business.

HYMC shares are up over 900% on a year-to-date basis amid a record-breaking year for precious metal prices. The stock is making a big move on Monday, so it appears AMC might have sold a majority of its stake a little bit too early.

Separately, AMC earlier in December addressed leadership stability, revealing that CEO Adam Aron, 71, suffered a minor stroke on Nov. 17. Aron emphasized that his cognitive function remains undiminished and he has already returned to work full-time following a brief hospitalization and speech therapy.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings highlight that AMC’s Short, Medium and Long-term price trends remain firmly negative.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment Hldgs shares were down 0.63% at $1.73 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock hit new 52-week lows of $1.70 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Resistance is likely to be encountered at the $2.00 mark, where sellers may emerge as the stock attempts to recover. A sustained move above this level could signal a shift in sentiment, but the current technical landscape suggests that such a move may require significant positive news.

