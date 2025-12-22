Netflix Stock Falls As Paramount Escalates Warner Bros. Bidding War

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are trading lower Monday morning as the media landscape gets rattled by new developments in the bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) and rising political scrutiny of the potential deals. Here’s what investors need to know.

Netflix stock is showing weakness. Why is NFLX stock trading lower?

What To Know: Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ:PSKY) amended its all-cash offer for Warner Bros. Discovery to $30 per share, reaffirming its intent to acquire 100% of the company and assume all assets and liabilities.

Paramount also disclosed that Oracle founder Larry Ellison had provided an irrevocable $40.4 billion personal guarantee backing the financing for the offer. In a regulatory update, Paramount said it would raise its reverse termination fee to $5.8 billion, signaling confidence in closing the transaction despite heightened regulatory risk.

Meanwhile, RedBird Capital's Gerry Cardinale appeared on CNBC, saying his firm was still awaiting a response to Paramount's Dec. 4 offer.

Warner Bros. has so far urged shareholders to reject Paramount's hostile bid and maintain its existing agreement with Netflix, which proposes a $27.75-per-share cash-and-equity acquisition of HBO Max and studio assets.

Complicating matters further, Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for a Department of Justice ethics review, alleging a "cloud of corruption" around the Warner Bros. bidding process due to potential conflicts of interest involving the Trump Administration.

The ongoing uncertainty has weighed on Netflix shares, with investors cautious amid intensifying competition and political headwinds in the entertainment M&A space.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were down 1.18% at $93.28 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The current price is notably below key technical levels, with the stock trading approximately 13.9% below its recent resistance point. This suggests that the stock is facing significant headwinds as it attempts to regain upward momentum.

The 52-week range of $82.11 to $134.11 highlights the potential for both recovery and further declines, depending on market sentiment and broader economic factors.

