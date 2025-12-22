What's Going On With Sidus Space Stock Today?

Shares of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) are rising Monday after the defense technology company was selected as a contract awardee under the Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ program.

What To Know: The contract is with the United States' Missile Defense Agency and will help improve the Golden Dome missile defense strategy, which includes air, missile, cyber and space threats.

The Golden Dome strategy is an initiative U.S. President Donald Trump introduced in late January of 2025. The contract will allow Sidus Space to fast track delivery of its technology, some of which will be AI and machine learning-powered.

“This milestone reflects our ability to deliver integrated solutions across multiple domains and demonstrates the strength of our approach to building long-term capability within the defense sector," said CEO Carol Craig.

SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares were up 92.24%, trading at $2.23 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

