What's Going On With Jiuzi Holdings Stock Monday?

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) said it has signed a cooperation agreement with EXSAT.NETWORK LTD, the core ecosystem organization of the global cryptocurrency project EOS, to jointly explore and develop an institutional-grade cryptocurrency custody business with an expected scale of up to $3 billion.

The agreement marks Jiuzi's formal entry into the global digital asset custody space and represents a strategic expansion beyond its existing operations. The company said the partnership positions it to participate in the accelerating institutionalization of cryptocurrency markets worldwide.

Building Institutional-Grade Infrastructure

Under the agreement, Jiuzi Holdings and EXSAT.NETWORK plan to jointly construct a global-facing business framework and technical system focused on cryptocurrency depository and custody services.

The initiative is expected to include the design of a $3 billion-scale custody platform, the establishment of institutional-grade compliance and operational standards, and the development of secure custody solutions.

EXSAT.NETWORK is expected to contribute its experience in high-performance public blockchain infrastructure, wallet technology, and security architecture.

The partners plan to integrate features such as multi-signature authorization, distributed custody, and on-chain transparent auditing, while also exploring value-added services including yield management, clearing and settlement, and financial products built around custodied assets.

Management Commentary

Jiuzi's management described the agreement as a "qualitative leap" in the company's strategy spanning new energy, fintech, and digital assets.

"By partnering directly with the core ecosystem organization of the EOS to co-build infrastructure for a $3 billion USD-level cryptocurrency depository business, we significantly enhance our global perspective and industry position," management said, adding that it is "extremely optimistic" about the company's prospects over the next three to five years.

EXSAT.NETWORK said it sees strong alignment with Jiuzi's Nasdaq-compliant operations and compliance focus. Industry observers note that deeper ties with the EOS ecosystem could enhance Jiuzi's visibility as crypto custody demand shifts toward regulated, institutional solutions, potentially influencing longer-term investor perception of JZXN shares.

JZXN Price Action: Jiuzi Hldgs shares were down 13.13% at $1.65 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

