December 22, 2025 10:56 AM 3 min read

UniFirst, Adeia, Cytokinetics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Monday.

Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company received an acquisition proposal from Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for $275 per share in cash.

The offer valued UniFirst at about $5.2 billion and represents a 64% premium to its 90-day average closing price as of December 11, 2025.

UniFirst shares surged 21.8% to $207.50 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares jumped 48.3% to $24.35 after announcing drill results from the 2025-2026 Exploration Drill Program at the Hycroft Mine.
  • Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) gained 28.6% to $16.43 after the company signed a long-term media IP license agreement with Disney and raised its 2025 outlook.
  • Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) gained 18.4% to $3.02.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NBY) shares surged 18.1% to $6.19.
  • Blacksky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) jumped 17.9% to $22.70. Jefferies initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23.
  • Unusual Machines Inc (NYSE:UMAC) surged 16.4% to $11.53.
  • Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) gained 15.3% to $3.93. Uxin recently reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter financial results.
  • New Found Gold Corp (NYSE:NFGC) shares jumped 15.1% to $3.20.
  • United States Antimony Corp (NYSE:UAMY) gained 14.9% to $5.58.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) surged 14.5% to $22.68.
  • POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) jumped 14.1% to $7.74.
  • Abivax SA (NASDAQ:ABVX) gained 14% to $131.08.
  • WhiteFiber Inc (NASDAQ:WYFI) rose 13.1% to $18.94. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede reiterated Whitefiber with a Buy and maintained a $34 price target.
  • Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) gained 12.9% to $49.82.
  • Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) gained 12.8% to $35.32.
  • Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) gained 11.2% to $69.74 after the company announced that the FDA approved MYQORZO, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
  • Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) jumped 10.6% to $26.28.
  • Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ:PSNY) gained 9% to $13.94 as the company announced an equity financing transaction of $300 million and a $300 million debt to equity conversion.
  • AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) jumped 8.1% to $81.98.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) gained 7% to $80.66.
  • Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) gained 6.8% to $75.34 after the company announced it launched its 21st Electron rocket of the year to deploy the latest satellite to space for multi-launch customer Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space.

