UniFirst, Adeia, Cytokinetics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Monday.

Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company received an acquisition proposal from Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for $275 per share in cash.

The offer valued UniFirst at about $5.2 billion and represents a 64% premium to its 90-day average closing price as of December 11, 2025.

UniFirst shares surged 21.8% to $207.50 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares jumped 48.3% to $24.35 after announcing drill results from the 2025-2026 Exploration Drill Program at the Hycroft Mine.

(NASDAQ:HYMC) shares jumped 48.3% to $24.35 after announcing drill results from the 2025-2026 Exploration Drill Program at the Hycroft Mine. Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) gained 28.6% to $16.43 after the company signed a long-term media IP license agreement with Disney and raised its 2025 outlook.

(NASDAQ:ADEA) gained 28.6% to $16.43 after the company signed a long-term media IP license agreement with Disney and raised its 2025 outlook. Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) gained 18.4% to $3.02.

(NASDAQ:RZLV) gained 18.4% to $3.02. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NBY) shares surged 18.1% to $6.19.

(NYSE:NBY) shares surged 18.1% to $6.19. Blacksky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) jumped 17.9% to $22.70. Jefferies initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23.

(NYSE:BKSY) jumped 17.9% to $22.70. Jefferies initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23. Unusual Machines Inc (NYSE:UMAC) surged 16.4% to $11.53.

(NYSE:UMAC) surged 16.4% to $11.53. Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) gained 15.3% to $3.93. Uxin recently reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter financial results.

(NASDAQ:UXIN) gained 15.3% to $3.93. Uxin recently reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter financial results. New Found Gold Corp (NYSE:NFGC) shares jumped 15.1% to $3.20.

(NYSE:NFGC) shares jumped 15.1% to $3.20. United States Antimony Corp (NYSE:UAMY) gained 14.9% to $5.58.

(NYSE:UAMY) gained 14.9% to $5.58. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) surged 14.5% to $22.68.

(NASDAQ:RGC) surged 14.5% to $22.68. POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) jumped 14.1% to $7.74.

(NASDAQ:POET) jumped 14.1% to $7.74. Abivax SA (NASDAQ:ABVX) gained 14% to $131.08.

(NASDAQ:ABVX) gained 14% to $131.08. WhiteFiber Inc (NASDAQ:WYFI) rose 13.1% to $18.94. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede reiterated Whitefiber with a Buy and maintained a $34 price target.

(NASDAQ:WYFI) rose 13.1% to $18.94. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede reiterated Whitefiber with a Buy and maintained a $34 price target. Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) gained 12.9% to $49.82.

(NASDAQ:HUT) gained 12.9% to $49.82. Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) gained 12.8% to $35.32.

(NASDAQ:AAOI) gained 12.8% to $35.32. Cytokinetics, Inc . (NASDAQ:CYTK) gained 11.2% to $69.74 after the company announced that the FDA approved MYQORZO, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy to improve functional capacity and symptoms.

. (NASDAQ:CYTK) gained 11.2% to $69.74 after the company announced that the FDA approved MYQORZO, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy to improve functional capacity and symptoms. Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) jumped 10.6% to $26.28.

(NASDAQ:RGTI) jumped 10.6% to $26.28. Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ:PSNY) gained 9% to $13.94 as the company announced an equity financing transaction of $300 million and a $300 million debt to equity conversion.

(NASDAQ:PSNY) gained 9% to $13.94 as the company announced an equity financing transaction of $300 million and a $300 million debt to equity conversion. AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) jumped 8.1% to $81.98.

(NASDAQ:ASTS) jumped 8.1% to $81.98. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) gained 7% to $80.66.

(NASDAQ:KTOS) gained 7% to $80.66. Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) gained 6.8% to $75.34 after the company announced it launched its 21st Electron rocket of the year to deploy the latest satellite to space for multi-launch customer Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock