Velo3D Wins $32.6 Million Defense Contract, Stock Soars

Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ:VELO) stock jumped on Monday after the advanced manufacturing specialist secured a federal contract designed to break production bottlenecks in a critical weapons program.

The company clinched a $32.6 million agreement with the Department of War (DoW) under its Project FORGE initiative aimed at increasing the output of complex components. The move is expected to ease manufacturing slowdowns affecting defense supply chains.

Pentagon Targets Production Bottlenecks

Project FORGE focuses on addressing critical capacity constraints that have hindered large-scale production for an important U.S. weapons system.

By integrating metal additive manufacturing into the production mix, the Pentagon hopes to speed deliveries and reduce reliance on slower, traditional machining methods.

Velo3D’s role will include designing and qualifying 3D-printed parts alongside the U.S. Navy, DoW’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), and a prime defense partner.

The company will use its Rapid Production Solution (RPS) systems to deliver prototype components that meet military standards and enable scalable output.

Pentagon And CEO Commentary

DIU Program Manager Derek McBride said the collaboration highlights the Pentagon’s focus on integrating cutting-edge commercial technologies with pressing defense needs.

Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D, added that the company’s in-house Laser Powder Bed Fusion printing gives it a leg up in producing larger critical parts with speed and reliability.

Manufacturing Capabilities And Compliance

All of Velo3D’s Sapphire printers are built in the U.S. and are capable of large-format metal printing, while also complying with Department of Defense cybersecurity standards.

The contract even includes an option to explore larger-scale printing systems not currently available in the domestic industrial base.

VELO Price Action: Velo3D shares were up 11.45% at $12.07 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

