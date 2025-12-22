T1 Energy's Texas Solar Push Pays Off With Major Multi-Year Deal

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) stock rose Monday after the company disclosed a three-year contract with Treaty Oak Clean Energy, LLC.

Details

As per the agreement, T1 Energy will supply Treaty Oak Clean Energy with at least 900 MW of solar modules, utilizing domestic solar cells from T1’s upcoming G2_Austin fab.

Treaty Oak will receive high-performance, silicon-based solar modules designed to meet new federal rules on foreign content.

For T1, the deal advances its strategy of providing a traceable, reliable solar supply chain.

Its 5 GW Texas facility uses high-efficiency TOPCon technology, enabling T1 to offer structured solutions that improve project planning, financing, and returns for customers.

G2_Austin Solar Cell Facility Update

T1 has kicked off construction on the initial 2.1 GW phase of its G2_Austin solar cell facility.

The project will be built in two phases, totaling 5.3 GW, and will complement the company’s existing 5 GW G1_Dallas module plant.

Together, the facilities are designed to meet rising demand for FEOC-compliant, high-domestic-content, high-efficiency solar materials from customers such as Treaty Oak.

Domestic Content Boost

Notably, T1 is steadily increasing the domestic content of its modules. With G2_Austin’s first phase set to start production by the end of 2026, modules are expected to exceed 60% domestic content, with further growth anticipated.

Domestic modules with domestic cells are increasingly valued amid trade and tariff uncertainties.

Last month, the company disclosed that G2_Austin’s first phase construction is expected to incur an estimated cost of $400 million to $425 million.

Management Commentary

Chris Elrod, CEO of Treaty Oak, stated, “T1 is the right partner for us as they share in our commitment and focus to secure domestic cell supply and predictable delivery, reducing risk, improving financing, and delivering better value for our customers.”

T1’s Chairman and CEO Dan Barcelo, added, “The U.S. solar market is moving toward domestically produced solar and momentum is growing for modules manufactured in America.”

“G2_Austin is a centerpiece of our strategy to build an integrated U.S. polysilicon solar supply chain, and we’re pleased Treaty Oak shares our belief in the value of American modules.”

TE Price Action: T1 Energy shares were up 10.73% at $7.12 during premarket trading on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Bilanol via Shutterstock