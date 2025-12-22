Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock jumped on Monday after the company disclosed that it had secured two new U.S. patents, which expand its intellectual property protections in blockchain-driven content licensing and monetization.

The patents bolster Datavault AI’s push to simplify the tracking, licensing, and monetization of digital assets for creators and businesses.

The patents describe platforms that rely on blockchain infrastructure and smart contracts to confirm authorized use, enforce licensing terms, and automatically route payments.

Together, they strengthen Datavault AI’s footing across artificial intelligence, tokenization, and secure data markets.

Patent Scope And Capabilities

One patent centers on tokenized monetization, which identifies content usage and allocates revenue to rights holders in real-time.

The other covers a blockchain-enabled licensing system that registers creative works and manages various licensing formats, including performance and synchronization rights, while ensuring transparent royalty distribution.

Strategic Importance

Datavault AI combines blockchain permanence with AI-based valuation and quantum-resistant security to reduce inefficiencies in global content licensing.

The company states that this framework enables intellectual property and proprietary data to function as tokenized real-world assets, allowing for fractional ownership and faster transactions.

Nathaniel T. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI Inc., stated, “These patents strengthen our competitive moat and accelerate our leadership in the convergence of AI, blockchain, and RWA tokenization.”

DVLT Price Action: Datavault AI shares were up 26.66% at $1.23 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

