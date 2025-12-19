What's Going On With BlackBerry Shares Friday?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares are trading lower Friday. The company reported third-quarter financial results.

BlackBerry stock is taking a hit today. Why is BB stock falling?

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 4 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $141.80 million, beating the consensus estimate of $137.39 million.

Total company revenue declined $1.8 million year-over-year, while GAAP and adjusted gross margin decreased by 1 percentage point compared to the prior year. Secure Communications revenue fell year over year and dollar-based net retention rate declined to 92%.

Q4 Outlook: The company sees adjusted earnings per share between 3 cents and 5 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 4 cents. Furthermore, the company sees revenue of $138 million to $148 million, versus the consensus estimate of $143.39 million.

FY26 Outlook: BlackBerry raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance from between 11 cents and 15 cents to between 14 cents and 16 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 14 cents. It also raised its revenue guidance from between $519 million and $541 million to between $531 million and $541 million, versus the consensus estimate of $531.93 million.

BB Price Action: At the time of writing, BlackBerry shares are trading 8.31% lower at $3.96, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

