Energy Fuels Stock Is Rallying Today: What's Going On?

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE:UUUU) shares are trading higher on Friday. The company announced that its high‑purity dysprosium oxide has passed all initial purity and quality checks from a major South Korean automotive manufacturer for downstream rare‑earth magnet production (REPM).

What To Know: Dysprosium oxide is an important ingredient in neodymium‑iron‑boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets, helping boost durability and magnetic strength. These magnets power everything from electric vehicles and hybrid cars to advanced robotics and other commercial technologies.

Dysprosium oxide is an essential material in several defense applications, including drones, missiles, jet engines, guidance systems and even control rods used in Naval reactors.

“Production of dysprosium oxide that meets stringent magnet specifications is yet another key milestone in the Company’s critical materials strategy, demonstrating Energy Fuels’ unique and rapidly expanding capabilities in the rare earth sector, and in particular our ability to produce high-purity separated ‘heavy’ rare earth oxides from monazite at our White Mesa Mill in Utah,” said Mark Chalmers, CEO of Energy Fuels.

The qualification of dysprosium oxide is especially meaningful because supplies of "heavy" rare‑earth oxides outside China are extremely limited. China imposed export controls on seven rare earths in April 2025 including dysprosium, terbium and samarium. Those restrictions still remain in place.

UUUU Price Action: Energy Fuels shares were up 8.87% at $15.22 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

