What's Going On With Cruise Ship Stocks Friday?

Shares of cruise ship stocks are trading higher Friday amid sympathy with Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) after the company reported fourth quarter financial results.

What To Know: Carnival reported adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 25 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $6.33 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion.

Carnival ended the quarter with record customer deposits of $7.2 billion and said cumulative advanced bookings for 2026 remain in line with 2025's record levels at historically high prices.

Carnival sees fiscal year adjusted earnings per share of $2.48, versus the consensus estimate of $2.42. Furthermore, it adjusted first quarter adjusted earnings per share of 17 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 18 cents.

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) , Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) , and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) are all trading higher following the report.

Cruise ship stocks may be trading higher in sympathy after Carnival's earnings report showed stronger-than-expected results, signaling resilient demand and improving pricing across the cruise industry. The results suggested a more favorable operating environment for peers, lifting sentiment across the sector.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Royal Caribbean shares are trading 4.39% higher at $299.21, Viking shares are trading 3.57% higher at $72.44, Norwegian shares are trading 6.01% higher at $22.95, Carnival shares are trading 8.65% higher at $30.79, ‘according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock