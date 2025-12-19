Carnival Posts Strong Q4 Earnings, Joins Amicus Therapeutics, Biomarin Pharmaceutical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 250 points on Friday.

Shares of Carnival PLC (NYSE:CUK) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results and issuedFY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Carnival shares jumped 16.3% to $30.61 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals In c (NYSE:NBY) shares jumped 45.1% to $4.28.

c (NYSE:NBY) shares jumped 45.1% to $4.28. Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) gained 31.9% to $14.31 after Keybanc initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $20 price target.

(NASDAQ:LUNR) gained 31.9% to $14.31 after Keybanc initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $20 price target. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:FOLD) jumped 30.6% to $14.22 after the company announced it will be acquired by BioMarin.

. (NASDAQ:FOLD) jumped 30.6% to $14.22 after the company announced it will be acquired by BioMarin. Biomarin Pharmaceutical In c (NASDAQ:BMRN) gained 20.4% to $62.52. BioMarin agreed to acquire Amicus Therapeutics for a total equity value of about $4.8 billion.

c (NASDAQ:BMRN) gained 20.4% to $62.52. BioMarin agreed to acquire Amicus Therapeutics for a total equity value of about $4.8 billion. CoreWeave In c (NASDAQ:CRWV) surged 19.7% to $81.07. The company announced it joined the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission.

c (NASDAQ:CRWV) surged 19.7% to $81.07. The company announced it joined the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission. Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:FLY) gained 18.8% to $23.84. Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock initiated coverage on Firefly Aerospace with a Sector Weight rating.

(NASDAQ:FLY) gained 18.8% to $23.84. Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock initiated coverage on Firefly Aerospace with a Sector Weight rating. Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) gained 18.6% to $2.61. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck reiterated Rezolve AI with a Buy and maintained a $10 price target.

(NASDAQ:RZLV) gained 18.6% to $2.61. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck reiterated Rezolve AI with a Buy and maintained a $10 price target. Evommune Inc (NYSE:EVMN) surged 15.8% to $17.38.

(NYSE:EVMN) surged 15.8% to $17.38. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) gained 13.7% to $24.05.

(NASDAQ:EWTX) gained 13.7% to $24.05. Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE:LEU) gained 13.4% to $260.56.

(NYSE:LEU) gained 13.4% to $260.56. Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) jumped 12.2% to $26.81.

(NASDAQ:APLD) jumped 12.2% to $26.81. Bloom Energy Cor p (NYSE:BE) gained 11.4% to $89.40.

p (NYSE:BE) gained 11.4% to $89.40. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) jumped 11.4% to $19.48.

(NYSE:PL) jumped 11.4% to $19.48. Mirum Pharmaceuticals In c (NASDAQ:MIRM) jumped 10.7% to $77.92 after the company announced a $68.5 million private placement agreement with TCGX. Also, Citizens raised its price target on the stock from $95 to $140.

c (NASDAQ:MIRM) jumped 10.7% to $77.92 after the company announced a $68.5 million private placement agreement with TCGX. Also, Citizens raised its price target on the stock from $95 to $140. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) surged 10.7% to $16.45.

(NASDAQ:DJT) surged 10.7% to $16.45. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) gained 9.6% to $22.24. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained Rivian Automotive with an Outperform and raised the price target from $16 to $25.

(NASDAQ:RIVN) gained 9.6% to $22.24. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained Rivian Automotive with an Outperform and raised the price target from $16 to $25. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) rose 9.2% to $33.79. Moderna recently announced that CEPI would invest up to $54.3 million to help advance Moderna’s H5 pandemic influenza vaccine candidate to licensure.

