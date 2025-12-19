What's Going On With Oracle Stock Today?

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) are trading higher Friday after reports confirmed the technology company will be one of TikTok’s new owners.

What To Know: TikTok’s fate in the United States has been uncertain due to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s threats of a ban. On Thursday, multiple reports said that Oracle and a group of investors have agreed to purchase the company.

The group of investors include private equity firm Silver Lake and United Arab Emirates state-backed investment firm MGX. Collectively, they and Oracle will control 45% of the new social media entity. Around a third of the new entity will be held by existing investors of ByteDance, TikTok’s parent app. ByteDance will also keep 20% of the stock.

Americans will comprise most of the board of directors, which will have seven members.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 7.43%, trading at $193.50 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock