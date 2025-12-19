Why Is Autozi Stock Gaining Friday?

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI) stock rose Friday after the company disclosed a significant strategic investment.

The automotive aftermarket platform confirmed a sizable equity commitment from a global technology-focused investor.

Autozi said strategic investor CDIB, also known as Catalyst Digital Intelligence Business Ltd., formally confirmed an equity investment of $90 million at a price of $3.50 per share.

The commitment follows a previously announced non-binding letter of intent.

Balance Sheet Strength And Capital Deployment

Autozi expects the investment to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate long-term initiatives.

Management stated that the deal advances the relationship into an execution-focused stage. Both parties plan close cooperation across technology, operations, and international market expansion.

They will focus on digital transformation in the automotive aftermarket ecosystem. Executives also highlighted intelligent risk controls and data-driven operations.

Autozi management stated that the confirmation reflects growing confidence from global investors. The company plans to deploy capital toward digital upgrades and service-chain modernization.

M&A And Operational Expansion Outlook

Leadership also pointed to potential mergers and acquisitions. Management stated that the strategy aims to achieve improved efficiency and a more robust customer experience.

CDIB stated that Autozi maintains a precise positioning in automotive services and digital operations. The investor cited business resilience and scalable growth potential as key factors in their decision.

CDIB expects technology and capital synergies to support expansion in China and overseas.

The investment remains subject to regulatory approvals and final agreements. Autozi said it will provide updates in accordance with U.S. securities rules.

AZI Price Action: Autozi Internet Tech shares were up 79.93% at $2.73 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.33, according to Benzinga Pro data.

