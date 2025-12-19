Blackberry logo sign on BlackBerry Limited campus. Irvine, California, USA
December 19, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

BlackBerry, FedEx, Nike And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) fell in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

BlackBerry reported third-quarter revenue of $141.8 million, beating analyst estimates of $137.4 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates of 4 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Total revenue was down roughly 1% on a year-over-year basis as QNX revenue saw 10% growth in the quarter.

BlackBerry shares dipped 4.6% to $4.13 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) shares dipped 15.8% to $44.00 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 100% on Thursday.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares dipped 9.9% to $59.11 in pre-market trading. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter, but posted a decline in gross margins for the second straight quarter.
  • Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) fell 5.2% to $5.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Strata Critical Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SRTA) fell 4.1% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) declined 3.2% to $8.41 in pre-market trading. Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits, on Thursday, maintained 4D Molecular Therapeutics with a Buy and maintained a $26 price target.
  • FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) fell 2.2% to $281.00 in pre-market trading. FedEx posted upbeat financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its FY2026 guidance.
  • DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) slipped 2% to $206.00 in pre-market trading.

