BlackBerry, FedEx, Nike And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) fell in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

BlackBerry reported third-quarter revenue of $141.8 million, beating analyst estimates of $137.4 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates of 4 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Total revenue was down roughly 1% on a year-over-year basis as QNX revenue saw 10% growth in the quarter.

BlackBerry shares dipped 4.6% to $4.13 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) shares dipped 15.8% to $44.00 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 100% on Thursday.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares dipped 9.9% to $59.11 in pre-market trading. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter, but posted a decline in gross margins for the second straight quarter.

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) fell 5.2% to $5.48 in pre-market trading.

Strata Critical Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SRTA) fell 4.1% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) declined 3.2% to $8.41 in pre-market trading. Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits, on Thursday, maintained 4D Molecular Therapeutics with a Buy and maintained a $26 price target.

FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) fell 2.2% to $281.00 in pre-market trading. FedEx posted upbeat financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its FY2026 guidance.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) slipped 2% to $206.00 in pre-market trading.

