Why Is Nano Nuclear Stock Gaining Friday?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) stock rose Friday as the company showcased a vastly strengthened balance sheet and accelerating commercial momentum.

By securing the capital needed to transition from engineering designs to physical prototypes, the microreactor developer is pivoting toward high-demand sectors, such as AI data centers and defense.

Strong Execution Drives Momentum

Nano Nuclear used $19.6 million in operating activities for the twelve months ended Sept. 30.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Future Gain Following Cooler-Than-Expected Inflation Print—Oracle, Coty, Nike In Focus

The company utilized $17.5 million in investing activities, including $9.1 million for asset acquisitions, during the same period.

Cash and equivalents totaled $203.3 million on Sept. 30, up from $28.5 million a year earlier.

The company positioned itself as a leading North American developer of micro modular nuclear reactors.

Management highlighted progress on reactor development, regulatory engagement, and commercial partnerships.

KRONOS Reactor Anchors Strategy

The company completed the KRONOS MMR acquisition early in 2025.

The reactor design previously benefited from eight years of engineering investment.

Nano Nuclear advanced licensing preparation with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The company plans to submit a construction permit application during the first quarter of 2026.

Nano Nuclear selected the University of Illinois as the KRONOS prototype development site. Site drilling and geological analysis finished in November with engineering partner AECOM (NYSE:ACM) .

Canadian Expansion Progresses

The company resumed regulatory engagement with Canadian nuclear authorities. KRONOS previously entered Canada's Phase 1 microreactor licensing process.

Nano Nuclear strengthened its position through the Global First Power acquisition.

NNE Price Action: Nano Nuclear Energy shares were up 3.21% at $31.20 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock