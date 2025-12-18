Ondas Stock Is Rallying: What's Happening?

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares are popping on Thursday. The stock may be getting a lift from multiple corporate developments.

What To Know: Ondas on Thursday announced it has completed a joint pilot program in the Middle East with Safe Pro Group Inc (NASDAQ:SPAI) to test AI technology for identifying explosive hazards in humanitarian demining and reconstruction efforts.

The eight‑week pilot in Israel showcased Safe Pro's advanced AI algorithms, which analyzed high‑resolution aerial imagery to detect landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO), improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other threats across complex terrain. Over 22 acres of land were surveyed, and the system flagged nearly 150 hazardous items, including about 60 confirmed landmines and unexploded ordnance.

“Ondas is proud to partner with Safe Pro to demonstrate the strength of their advanced AI tools in addressing one of the most urgent humanitarian and operational challenges in the Middle East,” said Eric Brock, chairman and CEO of Ondas. “Safe Pro’s technology delivered impressive performance in identifying explosive hazards, and we see significant opportunity to integrate these capabilities within 4M Defense’s mission-planning and land-intelligence platform.”

4M Defense is now engaging government stakeholders as demand grows for advanced land‑intelligence solutions to support large‑scale demining and reconstruction. By incorporating Safe Pro's hazard data into its workflows, the company aims to deliver safer, faster and more data‑driven approaches to reclaiming contaminated land.

In addition, Ondas announced it has acquired Roboteam Ltd. The deal expands Ondas Autonomous Systems' portfolio into ground robotics, complementing its aerial autonomy and intelligence capabilities. Roboteam will operate within Ondas Autonomous Systems, keeping its leadership and engineering teams in place while integrating with Ondas' broader autonomy platform.

Ondas disclosed in an SEC filing that it expects to record a one‑time, non‑cash charge of about $56.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to an exchange agreement concerning convertible promissory notes issued to a private investor group last year.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas Holdings shares were up 7.46% at $7.91 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

