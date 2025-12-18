Joby Moves Fast To Turn Air Taxis Into Everyday Travel

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is intensifying its efforts to integrate electric air taxis into everyday travel, aligning new infrastructure plans with a faster production timeline as regulators move to open the skies to eVTOL aircraft.

Joby Aviation has partnered with Metropolis Technologies, Inc. to develop 25 vertiports across the U.S., utilizing Metropolis's network of parking properties and AI-driven recognition systems to connect air travel directly with ground transportation.

Rather than building from scratch, the companies plan to adapt existing sites with compact vertiport designs that meet safety standards while streamlining access and payments through computer vision technology.

The deal comes as Joby accelerates manufacturing. The company plans to double its U.S. production capacity, supporting output of four aircraft per month over the next two years.

Joby has also disclosed potential aircraft and service sales that could exceed $1 billion, reflecting rising confidence in future demand.

Policy support is strengthening. The federal government's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, launched in September, aims to accelerate the early commercial operations of eVTOLs.

A presidential executive order has directed the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to enable mature eVTOL service in select markets as early as next year, ahead of full certification.

CEO Commentary Signals Inflection Point

Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt called the moment pivotal, saying, "We are entering the next golden age of aviation."

Joby is also expanding globally and technologically. The company signed an agreement with Red Sea Global and The Helicopter Company to conduct pre-commercial flights in Saudi Arabia, and partnered with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to advance its Superpilot autonomous flight system.

JOBY Price Action: Joby Aviation shares were up 6.10% at $14.00 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

