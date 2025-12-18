What's Going On With Serve Robotics Shares Thursday?

Serve Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) shares are trading higher Thursday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage, expecting the stock to double from current levels.

Serve Robotics stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving SERV stock higher?

What To Know: Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiated coverage on Serve Robotics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $20.

Oppenheimer characterized Serve Robotics as a "Physical AI pioneer" focused on last-mile delivery and highlighted the company's global data leadership in complex sidewalk environments, which it said supports more efficient hardware and software design, according to Investing.com.

The firm said these advantages create structural cost benefits and faster learning cycles compared with competitors, supporting Serve Robotics' positioning in the autonomous delivery market.

Serve reported a 210% year-over-year increase in third-quarter 2025 revenue and has deployed more than 2,000 autonomous delivery robots across multiple U.S. cities, with plans to expand into additional markets by early 2026.

How To Buy SERV Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Serve Robotics – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

See Also: Bitcoin Defends $87,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide Ahead Of Japan Interest Rate Decision

SERV Price Action: At the time of writing, Serve shares are trading 4.51% higher at $9.99, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock