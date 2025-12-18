Rivian Stock Rides Momentum: What's Going On With Shares Thursday?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are trading higher Thursday after Baird upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $14 to $25.

Rivian Automotive stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving RIVN stock higher?

What To Know: Baird analyst Ben Kallo said Rivian's upcoming R2 platform could help offset weakening electric-vehicle demand and serve as a catalyst for brand strength and product demand, according to Barron’s.

Kallo wrote that "2026 is the year of R2," with the company expected to begin selling the new vehicles in mid-2026.

The analyst also pointed to Rivian's work on autonomous driving, including the use of custom-designed microchips, as a positive factor for the company's long-term competitiveness.

RIVN Analysis: Rivian is currently showing a strong bullish setup, trading well above its key moving averages. The stock is positioned 10.4% above its 20-day SMA, 22.7% above its 50-day SMA, and 30.1% above its 100-day SMA, indicating solid upward momentum.

The RSI is at 56.82, which is considered neutral, suggesting that the stock isn’t overbought or oversold at this moment. However, MACD is below its signal line, suggesting there could be some bearish pressure in the short term.

Key support is at $15.50, and if this level is tested, it could signal a trend reversal if broken. Overall, the technical indicators suggest that while Rivian is in a strong position, traders should keep an eye on the RSI and MACD for any signs of weakening momentum. Watching the support level at $15.50 will be crucial for understanding the stock’s next moves.

RIVN Price Action: At the time of writing, Rivian shares are trading 5.79% higher at $18.65, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock