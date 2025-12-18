What's Going On With Western Digital Stock Thursday?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Micron, which beat first-quarter estimates and issued strong guidance.

Western Digital stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s behind WDC gains?

What To Know: When a major semiconductor company reports blowout results, related names often trade up in sympathy, especially peers in memory, storage or broader tech hardware.

Micron reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.78, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95. In addition, the company reported revenue of $13.64 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion, per Benzinga Pro.

Micron also issued massive guidance. The company sees second-quarter revenue of $18.30 billion to $19.10 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Furthermore, the company sees adjusted earnings per share of $8.22 to $8.62, versus the consensus estimate of $4.75.

"Our Q2 outlook reflects substantial records across revenue, gross margin, EPS and free cash flow, and we anticipate our business performance to continue strengthening through fiscal 2026," said Sanjay Mehrotra, chairman, president and CEO of Micron.

Micron ended the quarter with $12 billion in cash, marketable investments and restricted cash.

Western Digital may be trading higher as Micron's results and outlook point to strong demand and pricing conditions across the memory and storage market. The upbeat report suggests a favorable industry environment for peers like Western Digital, lifting the stock in sympathy.

See Also: White House Readies Drug Price Deals With AbbVie, Novartis, Roche

WDC Price Action: At the time of writing, Western Digital shares are trading 6.64% higher at $177.30, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock