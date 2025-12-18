FuelCell Energy Posts Strong Q4 Results, Joins Trump Media & Technology, Micron Technology, Lululemon And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points on Thursday.

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Revenue rose 12% year over year to $55.0 million, while net loss per share narrowed to 85 cents from $2.21. Adjusted net loss per share improved to 83 cents from $1.85. FuelCell Energy's adjusted EPS loss of 83 cents beat an estimate for a loss of $1.04, and sales of $55.016 million topped an estimate of $44.752 million.

FuelCell Energy shares jumped 31.4% to $10.38 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) shares jumped 65% to $8.73. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration on Wednesday told Sable Offshore that it agrees with the company’s Nov. 26 conclusion that its pipeline linking the Santa Ynez Unit to the Pentland Station terminal in Kern County, California, qualifies as an interstate pipeline facility under the Pipeline Safety Act, according to a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) gained 35.2% to $14.16 after the company signed a merger agreement with TAE Technologies.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) gained 20.6% to $2.32.

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) gained 16.2% to $4.86.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gained 15.3% to $14.85.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose 15.3% to $2.49. Plug Power said it installed a 5MW GenEco electrolyzer for the Cleanergy Solutions Namibia green hydrogen project. The system supports Africa's first fully integrated commercial green hydrogen facility in Walvis Bay.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) jumped 14.4% to $258.07 following strong quarterly earnings and upbeat guidance. Multiple analysts raised their price targets following the report.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) gained 13.2% to $9.92.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) jumped 10.8% to $8.17. Ondas Holdings named Brigadier General Patrick Huston as COO.

Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ALM) gained 8.3% to $8.48.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) rose 8.3% to $43.51. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained Hut 8 with a Buy and raised the price target from $54 to $62.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) gained 8.3% to $180.01.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) gained 7.9% to $167.25.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) gained 7.3% to $297.91.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) jumped 6.9% to $222.27 after Elliott Management reportedly took a $1 billion shake in the company.

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) gained 6% to $650.68 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $736 to $815.

Photo via Shutterstock