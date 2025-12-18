Why MillerKnoll Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) rose sharply in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.

MillerKnoll reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 41 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly sales came in at $955.2 million, which beat the Street estimate of $943.13 million.

MillerKnoll shares jumped 8.8% to $19.07 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) surged 44.5% to $7.63 in pre-market trading following federal confirmation of interstate pipeline classification.

Safe Pro Group Inc (NASDAQ:SPAI) surged 27% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. The Florida-based company announced on Tuesday that it filed a patent application for AI-powered computer vision technology designed to detect small explosive threats in drone-based video and imagery.

urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO) rose 23.3% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after declining around 17% on Wednesday.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) gained 16.2% to $0.86 in pre-market trading.

Linkhome Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LHAI) rose 16.2% to $10.81 in pre-market trading after declining 27% on Wednesday.

Vivakor inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares jumped 14.1% to $0.058 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Wednesday.

IGC Pharma Inc (NYSE:IGC) gained 11.1% to $0.36 in pre-market trading.

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) rose 11.2% to $4.65 in pre-market trading.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) gained 9.4% to $247.20 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and issued a strong outlook for the second quarter.

Losers

Mega Fortune Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MGRT) fell 53.5% to $6.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 144% on Wednesday.

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) tumbled 49.1% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $5 million public offering.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL) fell 36.2% to $0.17 in pre-market trading after the company announced stockholder approval of annual meeting proposals.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) fell 34.7% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) fell 33.8% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after announcing the pricing of public offering.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) declined 26.8% to $4.89 in pre-market trading. Processa Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 122% on Wednesday after the company reported preliminary Phase 2 data showing PCS6422 plus capecitabine increased cancer-killing metabolite exposure while maintaining comparable safety to capecitabine monotherapy.

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) dipped 20.1% to $158.59 in pre-market trading. Insmed halted Brensocatib CRSsNP program after Phase 2b missed both primary and secondary endpoints.

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ATON) shares dipped 15% to $0.78 in pre-market trading. AlphaTON Capital issued clarification and cancelled Anduril Industries tokenized investment program due to transfer restrictions.

DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) dipped 12.6% to $19.72 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies shares jumped 25% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 VITESSE trial met its primary endpoint.

Instacart (NASDAQ:CART) fell 6.6% to $42.62 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Instacart's AI pricing tool, Reuters reported.

