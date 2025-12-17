Lennar Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Joins Worthington Enterprises And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Shares of Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter.

Lennar reported fourth-quarter revenue of $9.37 billion, beating analyst estimates of $9.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, missing estimates of $2.21 per share.

Lennar shares dipped 3.8% to $113.12 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:AMCI) tumbled 19.8% to $8.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 31% on Tuesday. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYTX) fell 19.2% to $8.27 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday. Kyverna Therapeutics recently announced a $100 million offering.

(NYSE:BALY) declined 11.2% to $15.17 in pre-market trading. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declined 8.2% to $51.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced it will acquire LSI Group.

(NYSE:BFH) dipped 6.3% to $71.00 in pre-market trading. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) fell 3.6% to $10.80 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:NBY) fell 3.5% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Tuesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A . (NYSE:CPAC) declined 3.2% to $10.30 in pre-market trading. Cementos Pacasmayo shares jumped 52% on Tuesday after Holcim signed an agreement to purchase 50.01% of the company’s owner, Inversiones Aspi. S.A. of the Hochschild Group.

